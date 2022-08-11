Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,142 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after buying an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 544,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after buying an additional 52,186 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

