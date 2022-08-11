Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,083 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $21.84.

