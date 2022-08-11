Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,798 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.06 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.07.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.