Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.03 Million Holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 28,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,594 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLTR opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

