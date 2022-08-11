Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,713 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,437 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $74,540,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

