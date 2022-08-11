Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $98.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

