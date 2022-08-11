Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $133.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.01. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $176.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

