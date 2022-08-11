Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 1.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nuvei by 19.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Stock Up 7.9 %

NVEI stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nuvei Co. has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Nuvei had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $214.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVEI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $121.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.62.

Nuvei Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.