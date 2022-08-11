Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 74,631 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,631 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NYSE VET opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.47.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

