Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,681 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

