Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials Stock Up 5.4 %

AMAT stock opened at $105.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.62. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

