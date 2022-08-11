Scotiabank Trims Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Target Price to C$4.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 price target (up previously from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.39.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE CHR opened at C$3.00 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.96 and a 52 week high of C$4.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54. The firm has a market cap of C$609.15 million and a PE ratio of 12.00.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.