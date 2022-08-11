SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 485 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

NYSE JPM opened at $118.39 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day moving average of $128.89. The company has a market capitalization of $347.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

