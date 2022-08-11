SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Sells $836,700.00 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SEI Investments Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $57.03 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $6,417,000. Bailey Value Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 115,405 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEIC. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.