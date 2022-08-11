SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

SemiLEDs stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a market cap of $13.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.16.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 83.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SemiLEDs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SemiLEDs Co. ( NASDAQ:LEDS Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.28% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

