SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Price Performance
SemiLEDs stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a market cap of $13.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.16.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 83.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SemiLEDs (LEDS)
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.