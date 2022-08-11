ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $255.00 at Morgan Stanley

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $245.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.57.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $277.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.03. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $277.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,555,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,555,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $488,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,112 shares of company stock worth $6,461,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ShockWave Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3,507.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,601,000 after acquiring an additional 254,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2,286.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,490,000 after acquiring an additional 232,996 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 98.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 215,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $20,881,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.