Short Interest in Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Decreases By 88.2%

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the July 15th total of 199,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Aker Solutions ASA from 33.00 to 36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aker Solutions ASA from 26.00 to 27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

Aker Solutions ASA stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $3.28.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

