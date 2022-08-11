Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Drops By 66.1%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the July 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $40.20.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
