Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Drops By 66.1%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the July 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $40.20.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,243,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,850,000 after acquiring an additional 270,224 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,917,000 after acquiring an additional 186,681 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 613,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 174,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 518,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

