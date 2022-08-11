Short Interest in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Declines By 100.0%

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 744,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 796,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €168.18 ($171.61) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €138.18 ($141.00) to €145.45 ($148.42) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

