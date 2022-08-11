Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Grows By 4,092.5%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, a growth of 4,092.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $17.48 on Thursday. WuXi Biologics has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $33.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

