Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) versus AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Financial Review

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AIM ImmunoTech and Solid Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Solid Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

Solid Biosciences has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 498.88%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -13,933.81% -32.98% -32.06% Solid Biosciences -660.25% -37.71% -33.77%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Solid Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 259.46 -$19.13 million ($0.40) -1.89 Solid Biosciences $13.62 million 6.22 -$72.19 million ($0.72) -1.04

AIM ImmunoTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Solid Biosciences. AIM ImmunoTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats AIM ImmunoTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. It has agreements with UMN Pharma Inc.; Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc. engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy. It also engages in developing of platform technologies, including dual gene expression, a technology for packaging multiple transgenes into one vector, as well as novel capsids. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

