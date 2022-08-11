SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,329 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,765.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $35.56 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $41.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.46.

