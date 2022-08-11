Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Spire Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $74.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire



Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

