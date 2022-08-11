Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Trading Up 5.6 %

Sprout Social stock opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $90,672.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,689 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,785.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $333,416.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 352,407 shares in the company, valued at $20,548,852.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $90,672.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,689 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,785.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,548 shares of company stock worth $3,680,014 over the last ninety days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 32.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.