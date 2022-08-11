Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.
Sprout Social Trading Up 5.6 %
Sprout Social stock opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 32.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
