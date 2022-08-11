Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 706,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $98,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $94.93 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $203.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.72.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

