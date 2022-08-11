Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$73.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec stock opened at C$62.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.92. Stantec has a one year low of C$53.12 and a one year high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 35.72.

Stantec Announces Dividend

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

About Stantec

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.