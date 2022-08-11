State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.96 Million Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Valvoline worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,132,000 after buying an additional 86,839 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.6% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,416,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,358,000 after acquiring an additional 153,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,943,000 after acquiring an additional 443,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,074,000 after acquiring an additional 75,341 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,795,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,942,000 after acquiring an additional 115,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Valvoline stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Valvoline had a return on equity of 202.75% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.