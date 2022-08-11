State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Polaris worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Polaris by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,218 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $37,614,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,070 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Polaris by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 906,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,623,000 after acquiring an additional 158,417 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,475,000 after acquiring an additional 154,112 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Polaris Stock Performance

PII opened at $118.44 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.24 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.53%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.