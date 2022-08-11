Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) PT Lowered to $6.00

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Stereotaxis in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on Stereotaxis in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of STXS opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Stereotaxis has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a negative net margin of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stereotaxis will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 26,287 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $47,842.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,456,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,244.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Isaac bought 28,738 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $52,303.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,430,441 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,423,402.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 71,525 shares of company stock valued at $130,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STXS. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 33.5% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 103.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 22,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

