Stifel Nicolaus Boosts First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $23.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FWRG. Barclays raised their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of FWRG opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $173.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.93 million. Analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CFO H Melville Hope III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.