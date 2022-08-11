Stifel Nicolaus Increases Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$8.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.61.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CR opened at C$5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.70. The company has a market cap of C$879.56 million and a PE ratio of 5.13. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$1.52 and a one year high of C$6.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$198.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total value of C$233,439.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59. In other news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 676,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$241,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,606,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,742,332.26.

About Crew Energy

(Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.