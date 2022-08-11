StockNews.com Downgrades American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) to Sell

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARLGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

NYSE ARL opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $248.90 million, a PE ratio of -73.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 8.97%.

About American Realty Investors

(Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.