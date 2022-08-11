StockNews.com Downgrades American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) to Sell

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

NYSE ARL opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $248.90 million, a PE ratio of -73.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 8.97%.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Featured Stories

