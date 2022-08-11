StockNews.com Downgrades First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) to Hold

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Raymond James lowered First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
First Financial Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ THFF opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Financial has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $562.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of First Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Financial by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Financial Company Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
