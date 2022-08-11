StockNews.com Downgrades First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) to Hold

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Financial has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $562.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 29.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of First Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Financial by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

