StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. Graham has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 million, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graham will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after buying an additional 38,462 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Graham by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,003,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 238,933 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Graham by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 33,072 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Graham by 3.5% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 527,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Graham by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.
