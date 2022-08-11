StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 million, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 117,320 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.