StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 million, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 0.86.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
