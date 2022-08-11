StockNews.com Lowers Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Hold

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Bloomin' Brands Stock Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $45,490,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,007,000 after buying an additional 1,226,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,864,000 after buying an additional 907,013 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

