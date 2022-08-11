Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.17.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.58. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $33.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,509,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,090 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,133,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,011,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 157,173 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.