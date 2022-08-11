Summit Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after purchasing an additional 273,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,669,000 after purchasing an additional 160,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $118.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

