Swiss National Bank Acquires 106,700 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 870,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $101,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $118.22 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.29 and its 200-day moving average is $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.79.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

