Swiss National Bank Acquires 112,700 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 908,818 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $103,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 13.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in VMware by 2.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Trading Up 3.0 %

VMware stock opened at $120.03 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.32.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.