Swiss National Bank Acquires 93,800 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Catalent were worth $82,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Catalent by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $112.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.19. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,462 shares of company stock valued at $476,951 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

