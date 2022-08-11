Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 676,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $104,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,996 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $145.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day moving average is $147.71. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.45.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

