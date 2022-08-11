Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $95,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in Lennar by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after buying an additional 722,560 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 527,735 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,788,000 after acquiring an additional 309,083 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Lennar by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,750,000 after acquiring an additional 239,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP raised its holdings in Lennar by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 405,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,103,000 after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $87.28 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.54.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

