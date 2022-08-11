Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $90,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,184,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $197,991 in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. StockNews.com raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.53. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $93.41 and a 52-week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

