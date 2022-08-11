Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,723,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $83,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,550 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,140 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,384,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,058,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $32.07 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

