Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $89,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,864 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $332.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.31. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.01 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

COO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.67.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

