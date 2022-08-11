Swiss National Bank Buys 111,500 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $91,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,405,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 451,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.39. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $314.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.53 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

