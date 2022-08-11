Swiss National Bank Buys 130,800 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,087,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $78,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,403,000 after buying an additional 66,242 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 412.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 360,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 81,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $70.00 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.40.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

