Swiss National Bank Buys 164,100 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 639,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $96,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 260.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta Stock Performance

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $105.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.