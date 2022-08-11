Swiss National Bank Buys 179,900 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $89,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,508,000 after buying an additional 1,531,445 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,955,000 after buying an additional 207,585 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,848,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $183,509,000 after buying an additional 491,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,909,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 24.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,061,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $173,465,000 after buying an additional 592,777 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RCI opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 61.00%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.